Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

HPE stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 538,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

