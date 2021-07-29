HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Down 3.3%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 32,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,228,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $630.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.