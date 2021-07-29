Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Himax Technologies worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

