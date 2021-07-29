HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) were down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 76,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,802,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

