HM Payson & Co. Buys 9,660 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.01. 5,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,190. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $172.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.