HM Payson & Co. Has $57.72 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $532.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,649. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $534.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.95.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

