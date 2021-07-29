HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.66. 137,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $386.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

