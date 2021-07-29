HM Payson & Co. Sells 26,585 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 721,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 403,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. The company has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.