HM Payson & Co. Sells 51,383 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,383 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $95.78. 93,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

