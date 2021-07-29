HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,366 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. 472,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 304.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

