HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

HFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $353,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.