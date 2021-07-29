Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.46. 111,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,623. Hologic has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

