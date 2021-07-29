HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.97

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.97 and last traded at $142.59, with a volume of 16284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

HOCPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

