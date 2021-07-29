Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $422.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.56. The company has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

