Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of GS stock opened at $374.23 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

