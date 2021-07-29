Hoylecohen LLC Sells 4,636 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

