H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

