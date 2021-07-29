HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 21,023 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,089,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVA opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 2,142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

