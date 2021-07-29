HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

