HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 12,909 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BHLB opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

