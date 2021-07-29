HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.