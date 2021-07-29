Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hub Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.85. 280,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,942. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

