Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.51. 1,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.05. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

