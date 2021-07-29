Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.05. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$8.93, with a volume of 1,006,634 shares traded.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.0687815 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

