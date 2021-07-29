Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $11.93 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

