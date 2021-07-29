Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

