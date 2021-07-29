Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUN stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

