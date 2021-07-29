hybrix (HY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.00

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One hybrix coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00005333 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $19.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, hybrix has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,665 coins. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling hybrix

