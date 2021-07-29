Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in July

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYPMY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,342. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. Hypera has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

