Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in July

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IBDRY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,879. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 76.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

