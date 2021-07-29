ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head to Head Contrast

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuoteMedia and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -3.88% N/A -10.15% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and ICTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.53 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -20.99 ICTS International $248.42 million 1.11 $4.40 million N/A N/A

ICTS International has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QuoteMedia and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than ICTS International.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, and VIP meet and greet services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; and realtime operational management. In addition, it offers authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.