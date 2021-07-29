IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 4%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 12,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 344,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $787.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

