IG Gold (IGG) One Day Volume Hits $93,560.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 167.7% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $93,560.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

