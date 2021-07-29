IMAX Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

