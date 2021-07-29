IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of IMAX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,035. The company has a market cap of $991.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56.
In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.