IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,035. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.