Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.283 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

IMBBY opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

