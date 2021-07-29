Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of PI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 1,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,535. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

