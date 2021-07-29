Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,216. The company has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.