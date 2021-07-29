Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $595,808.84 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 105,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,604. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

