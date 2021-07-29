Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.14

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,087 shares of company stock worth $39,890,631. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,805,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

