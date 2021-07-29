Insider Buying: Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

