Insider Buying: Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
ARDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.