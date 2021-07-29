Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Acquires £65,966.11 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

On Friday, July 23rd, Simon Hayes acquired 7,347 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Shares of FGT stock opened at GBX 905 ($11.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 903.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 921 ($12.03).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

