Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $838,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

