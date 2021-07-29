Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,421,607.22 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

