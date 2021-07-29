Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 1,352 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 52.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after buying an additional 359,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

