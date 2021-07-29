Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 2,896 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NVAX stock opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.20. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

