Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 654,572 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,352.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

