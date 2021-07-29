Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.54.

IFC opened at C$169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

