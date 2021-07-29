Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$168.21 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.54.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$169.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

